Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi releases a strong message on his arrival in Paris!

Posted on October 8, 2021 at 9:15 p.m. by AD

Free from any contract since July 1, Lionel Messi has committed himself freely and free of charge in favor of PSG. Asked about the undersides of his signature in Paris, La Pulga has dropped all its truths.





At the end of the contract on June 30, Lionel Messi could not extend with the FC Barcelona, despite several weeks of negotiations when he was free. And as he confided to France Football , the Argentina international did not expect such an outcome at all with the Barça. “What if I expected it?” Frankly, not at all. I came back to Barcelona to prepare for the season, after having taken advantage of the few extra days of vacation that the coach (Ronald Koeman) had granted me. I had the idea to sign my contract and resume training immediately. I thought that everything was settled and that all that was missing was my initial (on the contract). But, when I arrived in Barcelona, ​​I was told that it was no longer possible, that I could not stay and that I had to find myself another club, because Barça did not have the means to extend me . It upset my plans ” , specified Lionel Messi. Unable to re-stack with the FC Barcelona, La Pulga must have found another club, and he opted for the PSG. During the same interview given to France Football , Lionel messi recounted behind the scenes of his signing to Paris and explained why he chose the capital club.

“They showed me that they really wanted me and they took care of me”