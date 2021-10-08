Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Mino Raiola could change everything for Paul Pogba!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 8, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. by Th.B.

Maintaining good relations with Mino Raiola, Leonardo is likely to have an advantage in the race to sign Paul Pogba for PSG as the opinion of the Frenchman’s agent would weigh heavily in his final decision.





“I love Turin! I still speak with former Juve teammates like Dybala. I’m in Manchester now, I’m on contract until June so we’ll see. I want to end this season at the best level, and then we’ll see ”. After the victory of theFrench team on Belgium Thursday evening in the last moments of this semi-final of the League of Nations (3-2), Paul Pogba conveyed the above message to Sport Mediaset’s microphone. The opportunity for the former player of the Juventus to declare once again his love for the Turin club, while his agent Mino Raiola opened the door to a return to Juve recently. Something to make the PSG ? Not really since to believe Tuttosport , the Juventus would set his sights on Aurelian Chouameni as part of the next summer transfer window. Interested in the profile of Pogba who could be a free agent if he didn’t extend by then with Manchester United, the PSG would still have a chance to win the stake in this operation thanks to … Mino Raiola !

Raiola would have the last word for Pogba!