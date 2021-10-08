Mercato | Mercato – PSG: The shattering revelation of Lionel Messi on his signature!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 8, 2021 at 10:15 p.m. by AD

Free from any contract since July 1, Lionel Messi migrated to PSG as soon as negotiations failed with FC Barcelona. And as La Pulga confided, the negotiations were express with the Parisian management.





At the end of his contract with the FC Barcelona on July 1, Lionel Messi continued to negotiate with the Catalan club to extend. However, the two sides failed to reach an agreement and on August 5, the Barça announced that it was impossible for him to renew the contract of La Pulga . In the process, the PSG went on the attack and, as confided Lionel Messi, very quickly succeeded in convincing him to sign.

“I must admit that we quickly came to an agreement with PSG”