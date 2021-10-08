Mercato | Mercato – PSG: The soap opera Kylian Mbappé takes a new turn!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 8, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. by HG

While everything indicated that Kylian Mbappé would leave PSG freely at the end of the season and Real Madrid were very confident about his chances of hosting him, this trend is now said to be evolving.

After four seasons spent at Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappé would have liked to leave the club in the capital this summer to take charge of the real Madrid. As he himself confided this week in interviews with THE TEAM and RMC Sport , the 22-year-old striker felt he had come to the end of his cycle with Paris, and all the more so since he felt the urge to discover something else. Only here, the PSG did not hear it that way and never opened the door to a departure from his number 7. Thus, although the real Madrid went so far as to offer 200 M € to convince Paris, the residents of Princes Park did not want to let go of their player whose contract will expire on June 30. Consequently, Kylian Mbappé is currently heading straight for a free departure of the PSG at the end of the season, while the residents of the stadium Santiago bernabeu expect to host it as part of July 1.





A short-term extension to PSG?

At least, that was the trend a few days ago. Indeed, the file has undergone a certain evolution this week following the speech of the player in the press, as well as that of Fayza Lamari in an interview with Parisian . The former player of theAS Monaco did not completely close the door to an extension to the PSG, claiming that nothing is ever frozen in football. Her mother went even further by claiming to chat with Leonardo with a view to extending her son, although she does not know what these discussions will lead to. And if we believe the information unveiled by El Confidencial , this speech would be of great concern to the real Madrid. Some within the club of the Spanish capital now fear that Kylian Mbappé renews its commitment to PSG before the end of the year. In addition, on the side of the Casa Blanca , we would start to think that Paris maybe found an idea to convince Fayza Lamari, she who has a real influence on the career of her son according to the Spanish media.