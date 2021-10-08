Mercato | Mercato – PSG: This revelation on the plans of Real Madrid with Kylian Mbappé!

Football – Mercato – PSG
From January 1, Real Madrid could complete the arrival of Kylian Mbappé. However, that does not mean that the case will be announced at this time.
This summer the real Madrid was ultimately thwarted for Kylian Mbappé. Despite several proposals, Florentino Perez failed to give way PSG, who kept the door closed for his nugget. For the Merengues, it will therefore be necessary to be a little patient to be able to hope Mbappé. And this could be done as early as January 1, when the player from PSG, at the end of the contract, will be able to commit to his next club. ” We hope that on January 1 everything can be sorted out », Explained moreover recently Florentino Perez.
Real Madrid will remain silent!
Kylian Mbappé could he sign on January 1 with the real Madrid ? This is indeed a possibility, but the general public should in any case not be made aware of it. Indeed, according to information revealed by ABC, if the Casa Blanca were to complete the arrival of Mbappé this winter, no announcement will be made so as not to prejudice the player of the PSG, already in the sights of his supporters after his aborted transfer this summer.