    Mercato: Real Madrid flirt with Mbappé with a special clause

    At the end of his contract next June with Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappé, who confided that he did not want to extend with the club in the capital, seems to be heading towards a free start next summer. Real Madrid, which is the club of its dreams, is in pole position to afford the French prodigy.

    According to information from the Madrid site Defensa Central, Casa Blanca, which will be able to offer a pre-contract in less than three months to Kylian Mbappé, would have planned to include a Ballon d’Or clause in his future contract. In the event that the 2018 world champion were to win the Ballon d’Or in the Merengue jersey, he would receive a substantial bonus. What to attract even more the former player of AS Monaco to the Spanish capital.

    Real Madrid, who will be able to offer a pre-contract in less than three months to Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé, are said to have planned to include a Ballon d’Or clause in his future contract.

    Fabien Chorlet


