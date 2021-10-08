Mercedes Class A restyled: mini facelift

The current Class A is already in its third year of career, time flies! And you obviously know what that means in general in the automobile: restyling. It has been several months since the car has been surprised with a very light camouflage which already seems to indicate that Mercedes has finally paid little attention to the exterior design, despite many criticisms leveled at the front of the car at the time of its launch. .











Mercedes should instead focus on the interior, technologies and powertrains. An increase in battery capacity for the rechargeable hybrid cannot be ruled out, as can an increase in power on the already very impressive A45 S AMG. Inside, the restyled A-Class could adopt the all-new double-spoke steering wheel that we recently saw on the E-Class, or even the future SL. Above all, it would abandon the panoramic display for a tablet in portrait format, similar to what we saw on the S-Class and C-Class.

This would then imply the disappearance of the physical air conditioning controls. The restyled A range (sedan, hatchback, Shooting Brake, CLA …) will be launched next year in Europe.