Messi and Argentina held in check by Paraguay

For his return to the selection after his first goal in the colors of PSG against Manchester City (2-0, September 28), all eyes were, once again, on Argentine captain Lionel Messi, against Paraguay in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. Welcomed at the stadium by a crowd of Paraguayan fans trying to capture an image of the “Pulga” when he got off the bus, the magic of Messi did not operate this Thursday evening in Asuncion.