Messi and Argentina held in check by Paraguay

For his return to the selection after his first goal in the colors of PSG against Manchester City (2-0, September 28), all eyes were, once again, on Argentine captain Lionel Messi, against Paraguay in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. Welcomed at the stadium by a crowd of Paraguayan fans trying to capture an image of the “Pulga” when he got off the bus, the magic of Messi did not operate this Thursday evening in Asuncion.
The coach of the Albiceleste, Lionel Scaloni had renewed his confidence in the starting eleven who won the Copa America last July. With the exception of Lautaro Martinez who, suffering from muscle pain, was replaced by his Inter Milan teammate Joaquin Correa and Nahuel Molina, preferred to Gonzalo Montiel to the right of the albiceleste defense. Unmissable, the Parisian trio Messi, Di Maria, Paredes, was for its part very present from the kick-off.
After a start to the match that gave Joaquín Correa three great chances in the first eleven minutes, served first by Angel Di Maria (2nd) then Messi (9th and 11th), the Argentinian playmaker was quickly suffocated by the pressing of Paraguayans led by Argentinian Eduardo Berizzo.
Messi and Argentina frustrated
Controlling the ball during the first half hour of play, Argentina lacked precision against goal. Without success on set pieces, the “Pulga” also failed to take advantage of the free kicks offered by Paraguay.
Back from the locker room, Argentina offered an energetic and controlled start to the second half, offering themselves several clear opportunities. But the Paraguayans, who managed to rebalance the possession, also came to challenge the Argentinian goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez, who saved the Albiceleste twice (18th and 25th). Paraguay goalkeeper Santiago Villasanti, for his part, was also well-deserved in the second half.
Difficult for Leo Messi and his teammates to hide their frustration at the end of the game, after a match that was finally balanced. Place now in the clasico de La Plata, Sunday in Buenos Aires, against Uruguay. A meeting where the “Pulga” could find his ex-teammate at Barça Luis Suarez, if the latter recovers from the blow to the left knee received against Colombia.