Messi, Neymar, Camp Nou, Xavi, Koeman … Laporta lets go of all his truths!

Joan Laporta takes advantage of the international break for a new speech. At the microphone of Radio Catalunya, the president of the Catalan club delivered his truths about hot news. In addition to comments on Messi, Neymar or Koeman, Laporta has made big announcements about the Camp Nou. Extracts.

On Messi’s non-extension

“There was not the necessary margin and it turned out that the investment that had to be made could put us in danger. First, we had to think about the institution. Barça is ahead of Messi and any president. I think he knew that if he didn’t continue he would go to PSG. What I was hoping was that at the last minute there would be a change and he would say: free. I would have been completely convinced, but we can’t ask a Messi level player to do it. “

On the aborted return of Neymar

“We understood that we had a margin, that there was more debt margin. We made an attempt and the information on Neymar was not what we thought. They told us he wanted to leave, that he would not continue. In the end he stayed. It did not disappoint me, it is the law of supply and demand. The result of not signing him was good. “

On the new Camp Nou project

“I believe that when we present the new stadium project, people will see the impact for the city and for the club. The previous board did not do the right thing, but it is fundamental. If the assembly of socios authorizes us to obtain the capital to build the new stadium, the Palau and the Barça Campus will start operating next summer. The most likely option would be to play at Joah Cruyff Stadium for a year. We would only play for a year. We are told that it is possible to go from a stadium of 10,000 to 50,000 people for the Johan Cruyff. The project is over three years but I calculate rather four. The idea is to be able to have 110,000 people in the stadium ”.





On keeping Koeman

“After listening to my trusted people, I came to the conclusion that I must act like I did with Rijkaard. He deserves trust. First of all, it’s an ass who loves Barça and by talking to him we notice it. As a bonus, he came in a situation of sporting and institutional crisis. What I needed to know is if he trusted this team. “Do you trust this team? ” I asked him. And he told me, of course, but I have to pick up the injured. “

On his relationship with Xavi

“I talk to him a lot because we’re friends, just like the other day I spoke with Pep. I like to discuss, I had one as a player, another as a coach. The one we have is Koeman. We are proud to have him as a coach and that is what we are focused on. “

On the return of Ousmane Dembélé

“Ousmane should be back next week”