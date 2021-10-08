Messi, Neymar, Navas … The result of the Parisians of the night

While the Italians of Donnarumma and Verratti lost this Wednesday against Spain (1-2) and the French team of Mbappé and Kimpembe qualified for the Nations League final against Belgium this Thursday evening at end of a crazy match (2-3), other PSG players were present on the lawns this night.

At 1:30 a.m., Neymar’s Brazil (who did not play) and Marquinhos met Venezuela in the World Cup qualifiers in the South-Am zone. Led quickly to the score thanks to a goal from Ramirez (11th), the Auriverde reacted at the end of the match with a goal from Marquinhos (71st), Barbosa (85th) and Antony (90th). The media Globo noted Marquinhos 6.5 / 10 – the best of the selection – the defender partly responsible for the Venezuelan goal, ended up “redeeming himself” in the second half thanks to his achievement.

[📺 RESUME VIDEO] 🏆 # WCQ2022

🇧🇷 Led 1-0 until the 70th minute, Brazil won 3-1 in Venezuela thanks in particular to a goal from Marquinhos!

💪 This is the 9th victory in 9 qualifying matches for the Seleção! Https: //t.co/4MlfB0Ucjr

– beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) October 8, 2021

Earlier, Argentina’s Messi, Paredes and Di Maria (all three holders) faced Paraguay at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco. After a closed and scoreless first half, the‘Albiceleste tried to create differences and made changes… Without consequence! The Pulga teammates conceded the goalless draw on Paraguayan soil (0-0). Angel Di Maria was released shortly after the hour mark and was rated 6/10 by the media TYC Sports who writes that the Parisian has “Weighed heavily on his left side”, was very restless and almost scored a goal in the first period. Leandro Paredes also had 6/10 with a good quality of passing which was especially put forward. Finally Messi is the one who had the best score of the match with 7/10 for all the occasions he was able to create. The new PSG player suffered five faults including a very strong tackle on the left foot which could have given some cold sweats to the supporters present in front of the match but that is not all. The six-fold Ballon d’Or also provoked … an invasion of the field by the opposing fans who wanted a photo with him.

[📺 RESUME VIDEO] 🏆 # WCQ2022

🇦🇷😬 Paraguay holds Argentina in check on their lawn, 0-0!

📈 The Albiceleste is 2nd in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. Https://t.co/1UG51gL0ju – beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) October 8, 2021

Finally at 2:05 am, Keylor Navas’ Costa Rica was in Honduras for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in the CONCACAF zone and same score as the previous match (0-0) thanks to some incredible saves by “San Keylor” who saved his selection.