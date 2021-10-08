Messi, Neymar, Navas … The result of the Parisians of the night

While the Italians of Donnarumma and Verratti lost this Wednesday against Spain (1-2) and the French team of Mbappé and Kimpembe qualified for the Nations League final against Belgium this Thursday evening at end of a crazy match (2-3), other PSG players were present on the lawns this night.
At 1:30 a.m., Neymar’s Brazil (who did not play) and Marquinhos met Venezuela in the World Cup qualifiers in the South-Am zone. Led quickly to the score thanks to a goal from Ramirez (11th), the Auriverde reacted at the end of the match with a goal from Marquinhos (71st), Barbosa (85th) and Antony (90th). The media Globo noted Marquinhos 6.5 / 10 – the best of the selection – the defender partly responsible for the Venezuelan goal, ended up “redeeming himself” in the second half thanks to his achievement.
Earlier, Argentina’s Messi, Paredes and Di Maria (all three holders) faced Paraguay at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco. After a closed and scoreless first half, the‘Albiceleste tried to create differences and made changes… Without consequence! The Pulga teammates conceded the goalless draw on Paraguayan soil (0-0). Angel Di Maria was released shortly after the hour mark and was rated 6/10 by the media TYC Sports who writes that the Parisian has “Weighed heavily on his left side”, was very restless and almost scored a goal in the first period. Leandro Paredes also had 6/10 with a good quality of passing which was especially put forward. Finally Messi is the one who had the best score of the match with 7/10 for all the occasions he was able to create. The new PSG player suffered five faults including a very strong tackle on the left foot which could have given some cold sweats to the supporters present in front of the match but that is not all. The six-fold Ballon d’Or also provoked … an invasion of the field by the opposing fans who wanted a photo with him.
Finally at 2:05 am, Keylor Navas’ Costa Rica was in Honduras for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in the CONCACAF zone and same score as the previous match (0-0) thanks to some incredible saves by “San Keylor” who saved his selection.