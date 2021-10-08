Metroid Dread: Tests, reviews, reviews ... what do the press think?

Nineteen years after the release of the last episode in 2D, the Metroid saga is finally back on Nintendo Switch with Metroid Dread. To know everything about the opinion of the press, we offer you a brief overview of the various ratings and reviews published on the occasion of the title’s release.

Summary WHAT IS METROID DREAD?

WHAT DOES THE METROID DREAD PRESS THINK?

WHAT ARE THE PRESS NOTES FOR METROID DREAD?

WHAT IS METROID DREAD?

Metroid Dread is the fifth installment of the main 2D Metroid saga which counts as a reminder Metroid and its remake on GBA Metroid: Zero Mission, Metroid II: Return of Samus and its remake on 3DS Metroid: Samus Returns, Super Metroid and Metroid Fusion. Not to be confused with the Metroid Prime series in 3D which we are still awaiting news from the fourth episode. In Metroid Dread therefore, Samus Aran, the exceptional bounty hunter, goes on a mission to the planet ZDR to eradicate the X, a deadly parasite for the galaxy. Once there, she discovers that the EMMI defense robots have gotten out of hand. These relentless machines pursue her relentlessly across the planet.

As for the gameplay, the game is a Metroidvania, that is, a type of experience that emphasizes action and exploration. As you progress through the adventure, your character gains strength and acquires new skills that allow him to unlock certain passages that were previously inaccessible. In Metroid Dread, Samus has his cannon arm as well as a counter mechanic inherited from Metroid: Samus Returns, which is quite logical when you consider that both games were developed by the Spanish studio Mercury Steam. Other new powers are also available to the heroine such as invisibility or 360-degree aim.

WHAT DOES THE METROID DREAD PRESS THINK?

As for the general opinion, let’s take a look at the game’s Metacritic first. As a reminder, this is an indicator that aggregates press ratings around a cultural work but for which we do not know the calculation formula. Thus, we do not know which medium has a more important weight than another in the final index. That being said, Metroid Dread’s Metacritic is currently 88, knowing that this index is likely to evolve in the days to come if new reviews are published.





Among the media that most appreciated the experience, we find Screenrant (5/5) who judges that the game is “already in classic” thanks to his “clever mix between exploration, combat, puzzle solving“. Same enthusiasm on the side of Video Game Chronicle – VGC (5/5) which salutes the nervousness of the fights, the visually impressive environments and the mix between new and old capacities. Gamespot (8/10) focuses on boss fights some of which are part “the best of the series“ according to the journalist who notes in passing that the title allows to learn more about the mysteries of the history of Metroid.

On the side of the sites which express some reservations, we find in particular GamesRadar + (3.5 / 5) which criticizes the game for flat graphics, frustrating boss fights or even overly complicated controls. This does not prevent the journalist from praising the solid structure of the title, its fun exploration and the feeling of isolation that emanates from the world of the game.

WHAT ARE THE PRESS NOTES FOR METROID DREAD?

JV: 18/20

MGG: 85/100

Destructoid: 8.5 / 10

Eurogamer: Essential

Gameblog: 9/10

Gamekult: 7/10

Game Informer: 9/10

GameSpot: 8/10

Gamesradar +: 3.5 / 5

IGN: 9/10

Nintendo Life: 10/10

PC Mag: 4.5 / 10

Pocket Tactics: 8/10

Press Start: 8.5 / 10

Screenrant: 5/5

The Gamer: 4.5 / 5

TheSixthAxis: 9/10

VG247: 4/5

VGC: 5/5

Vooks: 4/5

Buy Metroid Dread for € 49.99 on Amazon