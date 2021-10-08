Metroid Dread: The first 20 minutes of the Nintendo Switch exclusive

Metroid Dread is finally out on Nintendo Switch with rave reviews. Just to make your mouth water without showing too much, here are the first 20 minutes of play.

Remarkable gameplay

In Metroid Dread, Samus Aran is more maneuverable and agile than ever. From the start of the adventure, the speed of the action is surprising and the joy with the joysticks in hand is second to none. Slip, somersault, parade, everything is done in the same movement with disconcerting fluidity, the title displaying a practically flawless 60 fps. Like the other episodes in the series, Metroid Dread mixes action, platforming and exploration in maze-like environments crammed with hidden areas.

Scenario

While the galaxy believed the Parasite X threat extinct following Samus’ intervention in the BSL space base, a video from a strange source seems to prove otherwise. Samus Aran then travels to the planet ZDR where she quickly encounters a mysterious, hostile and practically invincible Chozo warrior. As she tries to get back to her ship, she unfortunately crosses paths with the terrible EMMI, robots with impenetrable armor that pursue her relentlessly in real games of hide and seek.





Info

Metroid Dread is only the fifth main episode in the series, 35 years after its debut and 19 years after the last episode. Although in the meantime, spin-offs like the Metroid Prime and remakes have continued to bring the universe to life, this new opus was eagerly awaited, especially since it is supposed to close the story of the metroids, biological weapons. that threaten the balance of the galaxy.

Metroid Dread released on October 08, 2021, exclusively on Nintendo Switch