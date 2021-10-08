MG Motor releases heavy artillery: a new ZS EV, the Marvel R and the alluring MG5 station wagon

6

MG Motor is celebrating its two-year presence in Europe with a bang. The Chinese manufacturer is bringing no less than three electric models in its luggage with the Marvel R SUV and the MG5 station wagon. Added to this is a restyled and more efficient ZS EV.

MG ZS EV



It would be daring and daring to want to compare MG Motor to Tesla. And yet, like the American manufacturer, the Chinese manufacturer gradually marks the spirits and invests Europe as if nothing had happened. His weapons? A good memory of the brand from the time when it was 100% British, but also a range of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles at competitive prices and rather well finished. But to sell, you have to be able to rely on a network of distributors. Since 2019, the date of its return to Europe, MG has continued to open outlets with the objective of having 400 distributors by the end of 2021. Moreover, France is the best served. , since the brand has just opened its 100th point of sale. MG aims to sell up to 5,000 cars there for the year 2021. Its first feat of arms is the full box of the “small” ZS EV SUV and the EHS, the plug-in hybrid, despite a lack of image and a single point of sale, located in Paris. But the manufacturer relied heavily on the web to reach as many people as possible without forgetting a promotional campaign (charging station offered to the first 500 customers). Word of mouth did the rest.

MG Motor releases 3 new models: MG Marvel R, MG5 and phase 2 of the ZS EV. © MG Motor

To celebrate its return to Europe, MG Motor unveiled, at a press conference, no less than three electric models, including the second electric station wagon in the world, the MG5. It is followed by the large SUV Marvel 5 and the restyling of the famous ZS EV which takes the opportunity to strengthen its battery. MG ZS EV: new engines and batteries of 50.3 kWh or 70 kWh The biggest novelty is the restyling of the ZS EV based, it should be remembered, on the thermal model ZS, not marketed in France. This new ZS EV got an aesthetic makeover with a full textured grille and a load hatch moved to the left of the logo, like a certain model at Hyundai. The ZS EV also adopts the going codes, namely slimmed down and stretched front and rear headlights and a redesigned rear bumper.



Inside, it’s all digital with a 7-inch instrument cluster that abandons the needles and a central 10.1-inch touch screen. Note the introduction of iSmart, a new home OS, compatible with Carplay and Android Auto. We hope that the latter is more responsive than the former …

The compatibility with Carplay and Android Auto is ensured thanks to a new home OS, iSmart ZS EV.

But the major change is under the hood or rather under the floor, with two new batteries to choose from. We remember that the first ZS EV model carried a battery with a capacity of 44.5 kWh for a range of 263 km (WLTP cycles). Now, this ZS EV phase 2 offers a 177 hp electric motor coupled to a 50.3 kWh battery thus offering 320 km of range (WLTP cycles). But you can also opt for a long-range version with a 70 kWh battery, coupled with a 156 hp engine, allowing up to 440 km. Note that this version has a three-phase 11 kW on-board charger. This ZS EV phase 2 will arrive in points of sale at the end of October. Prices start at € 30,990 (excluding ecological bonus) for the Comfort finish (50 kWh), or € 1,000 more than the old version. It will be necessary to add 2000 € to touch the Luxury finish. As for the 70 kWh model, count € 34,990 (Comfort) and € 36,990 (Luxury).

MG Marvel R, the flagship Like any good manufacturer, MG Motor has its flagship. For the occasion, this is the Marvel, a 4.68 m SUV. The latter, available in three finishes (Comfort, Luxury and Performance), will be offered in two engine variants: rear-wheel drive and integral (4-wheel drive).

MG’s flagship, the Marvel R. © MG Motor

The Comfort and Luxury finishes will only be available in rear-wheel drive version, namely two electric motors arranged on the rear axle offering 132 kW (180 hp) and 410 Nm of torque for a range of 402 km (WLTP cycle).

A central console that is furiously reminiscent of a Hyundai Nexo. © MG Motor

As for the Luxury finish, it has 3 electric motors (one on the front axle and two on the rear axle) displaying a cumulative 212 kW (288 hp) and 665 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the autonomy is only 370 km (WLTP cycle). For all three versions, the battery capacity is identical (70 kWh). In addition, the Marvel R incorporates an 11 kW three-phase charger as standard. As for the price, count € 39,990 for the Marvel R Comfort and € 43,990 for the Luxury finish.



MG MG5, the second electric station wagon in the world Today, the most common type of electrified vehicle is the SUV, some sedans and city cars. MG Motor innovates with the MG5, the first 100% electric station wagon with the exception of the Tesla Model S Shooting Break, a unique achievement by the Dutch coachbuilder RemetzCar, or the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.

The MG5 is a compact station wagon 4.544 m long and 1.811 m wide. © MG Motor Neat interior for this MG MG5 station wagon. © MG Motor

The MG5 is a compact station wagon 4.544 m long and 1.811 m wide. The boot volume varies from 479 to 1400 l. The latter will be powered by a single 115 kW electric motor (156 hp – 260 Nm torque) coupled to a 61.5 kWh battery, i.e. a range of 400 km (WLTP cycle). A 50.3 kWh version (320 km range) should make its appearance a little later. This station wagon has a three-phase charger of 11 kW (AC), while its compatibility with fast charging makes it possible to obtain 80% of autonomy in 30 minutes.

The boot volume varies from 479 to 1400 l. © MG Motor