Milan: Donnarumma whistled, Raiola settles his accounts! – Soccer

Coming up after the whistles of his former audience against Gianluigi Donnarumma, the agent of the Italian goalkeeper, Mino Raiola, considered that AC Milan lacked class in this affair.

Raiola gave a big rant.

The whistles suffered by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (22), San Siro on Wednesday throughout the Nations League semi-final against Spain (1-2) continue to sink a lot ink on the other side of the Alps.

Last actor to speak on this subject: the famous agent Mino Raiola. Always quick to defend his players, the Italo-Dutchman fails to understand the reaction of AC Milan supporters, who did not digest the departure of their former darling to Paris Saint-Germain free at the end of his contract. t last.

Raiola weeps for ingratitude …

What happened at the stadium is very sad, strange and shameful. (…) It is a shame that some of the supporters took sides with a boy who did nothing wrong, whose fault is simply to have exercised his choice to choose freely. There is no other reason to whistle it apart from …, lamented the representative in the columns of Corriere dello Sport, before defending the integrity of his client. Gigio has always given everything for the selection, taking part in the victory in the Euro, where he was the best player of the tournament, but also Milan, where he remained faithful in the most complicated moments experienced by the club, with heart, professionalism and performances which helped bring the club back to the Champions League.





… And charge Milan!

In his spear, Raiola took the opportunity to ping the silence, guilty his eyes, of AC Milan. I am disgusted by the whistles suffered by Gigio and I wonder why AC Milan did not intervene officially to distance itself from the protest, to defend it., tackled the intermediary. Often presented as one of the main responsible for the failure of the extension of the best player of the last Euro because of his greed during the negotiations, the agent took the opportunity to settle accounts with the Rossoneri.

The truth is that Milan did not know or could retain him, that does not make much difference … So ask anyone, as a father, what would you have advised your son: stay Milan or go to Paris SG?, Raiola concluded. Not the kind of words that guarantee a reunion with San Siro that will make the future more peaceful for Donnarumma…

Like Raiola, do you think AC Milan lacked class in this matter? Do not hesitate to react and discuss in the area add a comment …