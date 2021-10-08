mini-power plants, an export project for France

Small reactor, big promise? In addition to green hydrogen, electric batteries and others “Sectors of the future”, the future government investment plan must also focus on SMR mini-nuclear power plants, in order to small modular reactors (“Small modular reactors”). The France 2030 plan, details of which will be announced on October 12, will amount to billions of euros.

In December 2020, traveling to Le Creusot (Saône-et-Loire), the president, Emmanuel Macron, had shown his desire to” [engager] France in the global SMR competition ”. That, too, of “Quickly catch up” taken in this area on other countries. At the top of the list: the United States, China, but also Russia, which has already installed a device on a barge in the Far East.

On the French side, the commissioning of a first SMR plant is scheduled before … 2035. As part of the first recovery plan, a year ago, the State had already released a sum for this Nuward project, or rather this preliminary draft: 50 million euros. EDF is coordinating the file with the French Atomic Energy and Alternative Energies Commission (CEA), Naval Group and TechnicAtome.

The combination of two reactors will allow, if necessary, a power of 340 megawatts. Almost five times less than the third generation reactor, said EPR, supposed to be operational by 2023, in Flamanville (Manche), after years of delay and overcost. However, as much the French electrician relies on reactors of very large power to renew as soon as possible the existing nuclear park in the country, as much he sees especially the small reactors as a product of sale abroad. “The peculiarity is that the SMR project is from the start addressed internationally”, recognizes Renaud Crassous, project director for EDF. With a “Primary objective” : “Offer a standardized product for export”. “What’s important is to arrive when the market emerges. ” However, this should especially develop from the 2030s.





“SMRs and EPRs do not have the same temporality at all, nor the same raison d’être, recalls Valérie Faudon, Managing Director of the French Nuclear Energy Society. The SMR is a small reactor, which is why it is not at all suitable for renewing the French fleet, where we rather need large units on very few sites. “

Factory built

It is abroad, on the other hand, that these mini-plants would have their maximum potential. In particular to replace coal, which remains the most polluting fuel, because it emits the most carbon dioxide, unlike nuclear. These installations also promise other uses than the production of electricity. For example, the generation of heat for district heating – China has already started a full-scale test -, the production of hydrogen, or the desalination of seawater. They could be installed in regions up to now. there devoid of facilities. In isolation, it would be a question of supplying certain cities without resorting to a vast electricity network.

