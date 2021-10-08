Mino Raiola defends Gianluigi Donnarumma and attacks Milan: “It’s unworthy”





It was not the return he dreamed of. But the one he feared. For his first game at San Siro almost four months after his departure from AC Milan, Gianluigi Donnarumma received a hostile reception with whistles from part of the public on Wednesday evening in the defeat of Italy (1-2 ) in the semi-finals of the League of Nations. And if his coach Roberto Mancini had not hidden his annoyance (“I am sorry. We could have put that aside. Italy is above all else“), his agent Mino Raiola was even more offensive a day later.

The famous agent stepped up to the plate in the Corriere dello Sport on Friday. “I am disgusted with whistles“, launched the one who had a key role in the departure of the goalkeeper.”What fault should he have? In some situations, the responsibility is not just on one side“, pleads the Italian, who accuses Milan of having put the goalkeeper of the PSG in the pillory:”It is unworthy. And Milan who remains silent. I wonder why Milan did not distance itself from the protest. To defend it somehow after the dastardly banner appears”.

Tuesday a few hours after this shock against Spain, regulars of the Curva Sud had indeed announced the color with a hostile banner hung on a bridge. “You will never be welcome in Milan again. Shit man“, could we read.”Can we talk about threats? Did he kill anyone ? “, was still annoyed the powerful Mino Raiola.