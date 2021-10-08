Morocco candidate to host the Moderna plant in Africa

It is in a public note that Moderna announced its desire to set up a factory that will produce 500 million doses of the messenger RNA vaccine in Africa. But the laboratory has remained silent on the country that will host this production unit, the construction of which will cost $ 500 million. The American giant intends to play its part to accelerate the anti-Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Africa.

“We plan to manufacture our Covid-19 vaccine as well as additional products within our mRNA vaccine portfolio at this facility,” said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna. He stressed that the 500 million starting doses will be revised upwards in 2022.





The selection of credible candidates will be launched within a few days according to officials, and Morocco, thanks to its achievements in the field, remains a fairly serious candidate. The Moroccan authorities have launched in collaboration with Sinopharm. A very advanced project since in December, the first vaccines will be produced and the objective is to go to the other vaccines which participate in the fight against Covid-19.