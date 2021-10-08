Nacon acquires Ishtar Games studio (the Last Spell) – news

This acquisition comes as Ishtar Games is enjoying great success with tactical roguelike. The Last Spell, which has exceeded 150,000 sales since the start of its early access on June 3, 2021. A success in which Nacon has nothing to do with it since the game is published by The Arcade Crew, a subsidiary of Dotemu … and therefore of Focus, who is in a way once again being stolen from a development partner by Nacon after Cyanide and Spiders.

Nacon’s statement explains that the acquisition of Ishtar Games (previously known for Dead in Bermuda and Dead in Vinland) is accompanied by the creation of a new Ishtar label which will specialize in the creation and marketing of high-potential independent games on behalf of Nacon. Ishtar Games will therefore have the dual mission of developing games, such as the management game Lakeburg legacies announced at E3, and to find nuggets from outside.





This acquisition and the creation of the label demonstrate Nacon’s ambition and desire to offer high quality games, developed by and for gamers. The Ishtar Games team will allow us to progress in the independent games segment. Alain Falc, CEO of Nacon

Matthieu Richez, CEO and Creative Director, will remain at the helm of a team of around thirty people between Lille and Bordeaux, retaining the same editorial independence while benefiting from the commercial support of Nacon. With this acquisition, Nacon’s video game division now has 14 development studios (9 in France, 2 in Canada, 1 in Belgium, 1 in Italy and 1 in Australia) and totals close to 600 developers, not counting the 70 employees. of the team in charge of the edition.