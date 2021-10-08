NASA will send a machine to crash into an asteroid to deflect its trajectory

The US Space Agency has announced that the DART project will be launched on November 23. His mission: to save the Earth.

NASA will launch a spacecraft against an asteroid to try to deviate its trajectory and thus defend the planet without it being necessary as in the film Armageddon with Bruce Willis to send a team of fireworks to its surface. The DART mission (Double asteroid redirect test or Double Asteroid Redirection Test), will send a craft into space using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which will take off from Vandenberg, Calif., space base, Business Insider reports.

The objective: to test in a real situation the possibility of deviating the trajectory of a lunar asteroid named Dimorphos. The latter, 160 meters long, is in orbit millions of kilometers from Earth around a larger asteroid called Didymos, which is nearly 800 meters long.

According to scientists, these two minor planets are expected to approach approximately 6.8 million kilometers from Earth in September 2022. Around the same time that the DART mission spacecraft propelled at 23,800 km / h s’ will crash on Dimorphos. The impact of the collision should reduce Dimorphos’ speed by approximately 1%. Enough to modify the orbital trajectory of the asteroid, hope the scientists who will observe the scene with attention.





“Almost every year we are struck by objects the size of a table”

This first mission of the DART project should make it possible to collect valuable information useful to space agencies with the objective of defending the Earth against asteroids which could crash there.

“Earth is hit by asteroids and pieces of rock all the time. Almost every year we are hit by table-sized objects.“said Andy Rivkin, principal investigator of the DART mission at the applied physics laboratory at Johns Hopkins University, in 2018 in the video below.

Andy Rivkin also explained that objects the size of Dimorphos and Didymos strike Earth every few thousand years and are large enough to cause significant damage “on a regional scale.” In 2019, a 130-meter-wide “city-killer” asteroid, which scientists only saw arriving a few days before it passed, “grazed” Earth within 72 million kilometers.

For comparison, the asteroid that ended dinosaurs on our planet 65 million years ago was 10 kilometers wide.