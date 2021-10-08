Nations League – Belgium -Frabce – Karim Benzema, already a leader: “I wanted Mbappé to score”

This time, Kylian Mbappé did not tremble. After his missed penalty at the Euro against Switzerland, the striker of the France team (re) tried his luck against Belgium, Thursday evening, in the semi-final of the League of Nations (3-2 ). And he didn’t miss it. This is all that Karim Benzema wanted, his teammate, who voluntarily left him the ball. “For the penalty, we are players who all take penalties. I wanted him to score. I picked up the ball and gave it to him. After what there was at the Euro, it is erased. It was a match. I really wanted him to score. It is a decisive goal that allowed us to continue to seek victory“, thus entrusted the Madrid striker to M6.