Nations League – Belgium -Frabce – Karim Benzema, already a leader: “I wanted Mbappé to score”





This time, Kylian Mbappé did not tremble. After his missed penalty at the Euro against Switzerland, the striker of the France team (re) tried his luck against Belgium, Thursday evening, in the semi-final of the League of Nations (3-2 ). And he didn’t miss it. This is all that Karim Benzema wanted, his teammate, who voluntarily left him the ball. “For the penalty, we are players who all take penalties. I wanted him to score. I picked up the ball and gave it to him. After what there was at the Euro, it is erased. It was a match. I really wanted him to score. It is a decisive goal that allowed us to continue to seek victory“, thus entrusted the Madrid striker to M6.

On the pitch, I try to make my teammates better every time. The last match against Finland with Griezmann, it went well. There, with the return of Kylian, we found each other well. With Antoine too. It’s the whole team“, he added. In addition to being decisive on the pitch,” KB9 “, who has returned to this group after years of absence, already seems to be one of the real leaders. Madrid scorer, as well as Kylian Mbappé, figure elsewhere “, he added. In addition to being decisive on the pitch,” KB9 “, who has returned to this group after years of absence, already seems to be one of the real leaders. Madrid scorer, as well as Kylian Mbappé, figure elsewhere in the list of 30 nominated for the Ballon d’Or