More

    NBA players indicted and arrested for fraud

    Sports


    Eighteen former NBA players, including 2008 champion Tony Allen, were indicted Thursday by federal prosecutors in Manhattan for defrauding the US Professional Basketball League’s health insurance system for millions of dollars.

    According to the indictment, the system, in place from 2017 to 2020, consisted of making false declarations to receive reimbursements for care to which they were not entitled. The players are accused of submitting claims for reimbursements for bogus medical and dental treatment, totaling $ 3.9 million, and collecting around $ 2.5 million in fraudulent payments.

    Glen Davis among the accused

    Federal prosecutors accuse Terrence Williams, a former player of the New Jersey Nets (now the Brooklyn Nets) and the Houston Rockets, of orchestrating the fraud and of having received $ 230,000 in undue sums. “It was the linchpin of the system”, explained prosecutor Audrey Strauss.


    The vast majority of those charged are former secondary players, but among them are Glen Davis and Tony Allen, one of the excellent defenders of the NBA at the time, both champions in 2008 with the Boston Celtics and finalists in 2010. Davis notably scored 18 points in Game 4 against Miami. According to the prosecutors’ statement, Allen could not be arrested and had fled along with two other former players but his wife was arrested and also charged.

    Among 19 indicted in total, 15 were arrested on American soil Thursday and were due to be brought to justice in different states. Also on the list are former Lakers full-back Shannon Brown and Sebastian Telfair, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlegroup of former investigators claim to have identified 50 years after “Zodiac killer”
    Next articleThe former vice-president of TF1 and ex-president of LCI Étienne Mougeotte has died

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC