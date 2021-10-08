NBA players indicted and arrested for fraud

Eighteen former NBA players, including 2008 champion Tony Allen, were indicted Thursday by federal prosecutors in Manhattan for defrauding the US Professional Basketball League’s health insurance system for millions of dollars.
According to the indictment, the system, in place from 2017 to 2020, consisted of making false declarations to receive reimbursements for care to which they were not entitled. The players are accused of submitting claims for reimbursements for bogus medical and dental treatment, totaling $ 3.9 million, and collecting around $ 2.5 million in fraudulent payments.
Glen Davis among the accused
Federal prosecutors accuse Terrence Williams, a former player of the New Jersey Nets (now the Brooklyn Nets) and the Houston Rockets, of orchestrating the fraud and of having received $ 230,000 in undue sums. “It was the linchpin of the system”, explained prosecutor Audrey Strauss.
The vast majority of those charged are former secondary players, but among them are Glen Davis and Tony Allen, one of the excellent defenders of the NBA at the time, both champions in 2008 with the Boston Celtics and finalists in 2010. Davis notably scored 18 points in Game 4 against Miami. According to the prosecutors’ statement, Allen could not be arrested and had fled along with two other former players but his wife was arrested and also charged.
Among 19 indicted in total, 15 were arrested on American soil Thursday and were due to be brought to justice in different states. Also on the list are former Lakers full-back Shannon Brown and Sebastian Telfair, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.