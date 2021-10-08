Ndakasi, gorilla whose image went viral, died in the arms of his healer

Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has announced the death of Ndakasi, a gorilla whose image had traveled the world.

Lying near the healer, his features marked, Ndakasi passed away. The Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo recently announced the death of this gorilla whose image had traveled the world. “On the evening of September 26, following a long illness, his condition deteriorated rapidly and Ndakasi breathed his last in the arms of his guardian and lifelong friend André Bauma”, we can read in the official announcement about the ‘animal, “which had resided at the Senkwekwe center for over a decade”. “It is the gentle nature and intelligence of Ndakasi that helped me understand the connection between humans and great apes, and why we must do everything to protect them,” André Bauma said in a statement. “I loved her like a child and her playful personality made me smile every time I interacted with her.”

Ndakasi had been in the protected park since 2007: then two months old, the young female was found clinging to the lifeless body of her mother, killed by armed men. And as soon as she arrived at the refuge for orphan gorillas, Ndakasi had been entrusted to André Bauma, hence the strong link established between man and animal.





To have :The beautiful complicity of gorillas and their guardians

An image of Ndakasi had been around the world in 2019: we saw the female gorilla and one of her congeners adopt a standing position similar to that of the two healers surrounding them. Mathieu Shamavu had posted the photo on his Facebook account, adding with humor: “A day like any other at the office”. “They always act like little scoundrels so the image reflects their true personality,” said the national park, confirming the authenticity of the selfie taken by the healer. “It’s not surprising to see these girls standing: most primates are comfortable enough to crawl for short periods of time.” The two females, who had spent all their lives with humans in this protected space, thus imitated the healers by standing.