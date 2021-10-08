new appeals from unions, hearing Thursday

The major trade union centers on Friday filed new appeals against the controversial reform of unemployment insurance, in force since October 1, determined to fight an “unfair” provision that penalizes job seekers. The summary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

The unions had urgently obtained in June the suspension of the contested new rules for calculating unemployment benefit, a flagship measure of the reform which was to come into force on July 1, the Council of State arguing “uncertainties about the economic situation” .

Without waiting for the decision of the highest court on the merits, the government published a new decree, highlighting “the sharp rebound in employment since May” and allowing the entry into force of the reform on October 1.

The CFDT, CGT, FO, CFE-CGC and CFTC – which had abstained the previous time – had quickly indicated that they were going to attack the new text.

Fiercely opposed from the outset to the reform, the unions believe that the new method of calculating the daily reference wage (SJR), the basis of the allowance, will penalize job seekers alternating unemployment and activity, “the permittents”.

They are counting on the fact that the first payment of post-reform allowances will not intervene before the beginning of November, thus leaving time for the Council of State to decide. The summary hearing will be held on Thursday 14 at 3:30 p.m., depending on the jurisdiction. And the decision should come a few days later.





The decision on the merits will take place at a later date, not yet fixed.

– A “predicted social disaster” –

In a joint press release, the CGT, FSU and Solidaires indicated on Friday that they would appeal “against the announced social disaster”. The three unions note that the new decree is “a true copy” of the previous one where “all the elements demonstrating the injustice and the futility of the reform were already registered”. They believe that the Council of State “must not give in to government pressure”.

The CFDT also filed its appeal on Friday, jointly with the CFTC, with arguments in particular “on the fragility of the economic recovery” and on the question of “inequalities of treatment in the method of calculating the SJR”, according to number two from CFDT Marylise Léon.

FO, who had filed his appeal on Thursday evening, has angles of attack that are “exactly the same as the last time,” Michel Beaugas, unemployment insurance negotiator within the union, told AFP. “We do not want the debate on the economic situation to obscure the basic debate on the inequity of this reform, arguments that we were already developing in 2019”, when the reform was presented.

The Unsa also filed Thursday an appeal based, according to its Deputy Secretary General Vanessa Jereb, on the “inequity” of the daily reference wage, the “contradictions” of the government in its presentation of the improvement of the economic situation and on The stated “objective” to fight against short contracts.