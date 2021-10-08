New blow for Hazard, concern at Real Madrid

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

The daily AS launched “the red alert” about Eden Hazard on Friday. Will the Real Madrid striker experience yet another physical glitch that will keep him away from the pitch for a while? In any case, the Belgian winger had to give up his place in the middle of the second period, visibly affected.

Hazard still hit in the thigh?

From the first period, Hazard worried about a thigh alert. It was after a sprint in the second act that the winger finally gave up. Has a potentially costly risk been taken? Roberto Martinez, after the meeting, remained mysterious about the physical summer of his player. “I don’t know what it is, we have to study the extent of the injury, maybe it’s just a hit, we’ll see in the next 24 hours,” concluded Martinez.

Not enough to reassure the Madrid press of course, too often faced with Hazard’s injuries since his arrival at the Merengue club …



