New BMW 2 Series Active Tourer 2022: MPVs Die Hard

Despite a market deserted by manufacturers, except Mercedes, BMW has decided to breathe new life into its Active Tourer minivan. If the alterations are discreet on the outside, the interior is getting a facelift and no shortage of arguments to appeal to families in search of space and modernity.

On the outside, there is a relatively expressive design for the category with rims ranging from 17 to 19 inches, a revamped and larger double grille, profiled Full LED headlights, sloping front pillars and an extended wheelbase. At the rear, the LED lights are refined and the exhaust outlets are hidden behind aerodynamic appendages. In this regard, the cx came down to 0.26 with a plunging hood and motorized grille flaps. Eleven colors are available, including the new metallic color Sparkling Copper Gray. However, these alterations remain relatively discreet and it is inside that the pencil stroke is the most supported.

The redesigned interior incorporates the modern design and BMW Curved Display of the BMW iX. This display system benefits from 10.25-inch on-board instrumentation and a 10.7-inch infotainment screen. The cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system offers the augmented display on the heads-up display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are in the game. Exit So the iDrive dial, and up to a sleek dashboard with a floating armrest with integrated control board to accommodate a new gear lever, an audio adjustment button and driving controls.

The standard equipment has been enriched compared to the previous model, with automatic two-zone climate control, sport leather steering wheel, navigation system, parking aid, frontal collision warning and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant for voice commands. Adaptive cruise control and frontal collision warning are also standard. The list of options is of course very long, including customizable mood lighting, panoramic roof, Harman Kardon Sound audio system, and more.

The Active Tourer was the first BMW model to introduce the traction platform. The manufacturer remains faithful to it by making some changes to the chassis with more progressive damping, optional SelectDrive M adaptive suspensions and lowered ground clearance. The engines do not change, however, with a 218i equipped with a three-cylinder 1.5 l turbo petrol of 136 hp, the 220i benefiting from a 48 V micro hybrid engine using the same thermal engine coupled to a 48 V battery and to an electric motor for a cumulative power of 170 hp. The diesel remains in the catalog with four cylinders 2.0 l of 150 hp announcing a consumption of 4.8 l in the WLTP combined cycle. The range will be expanded in summer 2022 with the arrival of two plug-in hybrid models. The latter, the BMW 225xe Active Tourer of 244 hp and BMW 230xe Active Tourer of 326 hp, will be equipped with a 16.3 kWh battery placed under the floor and no longer under the bench. Autonomy is given at 80 km in pure electric.

At the rear, three passengers can take place and can adjust the seat of their backrest (40/20/40) or slide said bench – only on non-hybrid versions. Question useful volume, depending on the version chosen, the trunk varies from 406 l (bench not folded down) to 1455 l, once the seats are down.