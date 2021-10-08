New clues point to the existence of a ninth planet in the Solar System

Planet Nine. She is being hunted down from all sides. Yet it has never yet been observed. So, does it really exist? Two teams of researchers are now taking a new look at it. Who will perhaps finally be able to flush it out …

[EN VIDÉO] A ninth planet is said to be hiding in the Solar System Astronomers are convinced that there is a ninth planet in the far reaches of the Solar System. This is indicated, according to them, by the particular orbits of several objects in the Kuiper belt and also of the dwarf planet Sedna, beyond Neptune. Calculations give it a mass between 5 and 10 times that of the Earth. It would be an ice giant, like Neptune. It would currently be in the region of its very elliptical orbit furthest from the Sun. It would take between 10,000 and 20,000 years to complete its orbit around the Sun.

In recent years, the rumor has swelled. A ninth planet would hide at the edge of our Solar system. What put the flea in the ears of astronomers ? The eye sockets particulars of several Kuiper Belt objects. All the assumptions pass there. Even those who argue that this ninth planet would be an exoplanet captured by our Solar System. Or … a little black hole !





Simulations of the evolution of our Solar System, for their part, struggle to explain the configuration of this small corner of the Universe. Because they lack information, researchers from the University of British Columbia (Canada) and the University of Arizona (United States). They thus suggest a planet the size of our Earth or Marscould have been born among the gas giants before being pushed well beyond the orbit of Neptune.

Because according to astronomers, there is something strange about the current configuration of our Solar System. They argue that the outer part of our system is unlikely to consist of four giant planets then nothing other than dwarf planets . Their simulations show that there should indeed be planets of other sizes. And the addition of a rocky planet between the giants produces a more precise model. At least regarding the early stages of the development of our Solar System. Then, it was able to join the dwarf planets. Or even, to be literally expelled into interstellar space.

A planet betrayed by transneptunian objects

While researchers hope to learn more from telescopesnew generation who will soon scan the sky with unprecedented acuity, University of Oklahoma astronomers(United States) also modeled theevolution of our solar system. Of its four giant planets. And the million icy objects that inhabit the Kuiper Belt Disc. All over no less than 4 billion years!

Models incorporating a ninth planet show that distant objects – those that never come closer than 40 to 50 times the distance between Earth and our Sun – tend to congregate in orbits that have relatively low tilt. relative to the plane of the Solar System. A characteristic which seems to sign the presence of a ninth planet. Because it does not appear on models with eight planets.

So, failing to get your hands on this ninth planet that everyone is talking about, observing this gathering of distant objects could well constitute new indirect proof of its existence. Here again, we will have to wait for the commissioning of new instruments. the Legacy Survey Space and Time (LSST) from the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, for example. It will start observing the sky in 2023 and should be able to detect the trans-Neptunian objects that astronomers are looking for so much.