New custody for young Rayanne B. after a complaint from Jean-Michel Blanquer

The young man was arrested for the first time for a video in which he was flying in a fire truck. In a new publication, he threatens the Minister of Education.

The young Rayanne B., known for filming himself stealing medical equipment from a fire truck last week, was again taken into custody. This time, it is because of a video in which he threatens the Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer, confirms a police source at Figaro.

He only stayed outside for a few hours. After a first arrest on Sunday October 3, and a placement in custody until the next day, Rayanne B. was again caught up by the patrol on Wednesday, and taken to the Juvisy-sur-Orge (Essonne) police station from where he still hadn’t come out on Thursday. In question, a video in which he insults and threatens Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer, launching: “There we arrive, you will see, n * your mother at Blanquer and at the National Education, bunch of sons of p * I missed the baccalaureate!” The blogger, who publishes his videos to tens of thousands of subscribers on social networks, is being sued for “death threats on a person holding public authority», Confirms the prosecutor’s office of Evry-Courcouronnes to the Parisian who adds that the Minister has filed a complaint. According to a source quoted by the daily, the respondent defended a “actor play“.





In addition, the young man would be the subject of another procedure, for a video in which he films a disabled child, and incites him to repeat “God is great“. He is a student from the Val-de-Marne college where he himself is a supervisor.

Sentenced to carry out a “citizenship course”

Rayanne B. became known with a first video in which he was mocking and insulting firefighters in intervention, visiting their empty vehicle and stealing equipment. At the end of his first custody for these facts, he was sentenced to a simple “citizenship internship», A sentence whose weakness had outraged many commentators. Another production recently showed him threatening the police, in Islamist fashion: “I’m going to go to the police station, Allah Akbar, popopop [simulant un tir d’arme à feu], I’m going to fuck them“.

Finally, other content shows him with one of his friends, a delivery man for Amazon, who does not hesitate to steal parcels, and boast in the street by questioning and insulting passers-by.

