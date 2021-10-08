New Opel Astra: all prices compared to Peugeot 308 and Seat Leon

So many changes for Opel in ten years! The manufacturer has finally turned the page General Motors on one of its flagship models. The “L” generation passes on the modular platform PSA EMP2, used by the new Peugeot 308. This sixth Astra is a real revolution on all fronts: apart from the architecture (transverse engine, front transmission), everything else changes. The design, first, with surprising proportions: long hood, reduced overhang, large digital instrumentation. The technique, then, marked by the arrival of the plug-in hybrid. Opel is delivering the full Astra price range to us today. Unsurprisingly, the prices are close to those of the 308, with however some disparities.

Opel Astra engine Astra finish Edition finish Elegance finish Elegance Business finish GS Line finish Ultimate finish Opel Astra engine 1.2 Turbo 100 hp Astra finish € 23,150 Edition finish € 24,350 Elegance finish € 26,800 Elegance Business finish – GS Line finish – Ultimate finish – Opel Astra engine 1.2 Turbo 130 hp Astra finish – Edition finish – Elegance finish € 27,600 Elegance Business finish € 28,800 GS Line finish € 28,850 Ultimate finish – Opel Astra engine 1.2 Turbo 130 hp auto. Astra finish – Edition finish – Elegance finish € 29,400 Elegance Business finish € 30,600 GS Line finish € 30,650 Ultimate finish € 34,750 Opel Astra engine 1.5 Diesel 130 hp Astra finish – Edition finish € 27,550 Elegance finish € 30,000 Elegance Business finish € 31,200 GS Line finish € 31,250 Ultimate finish – Opel Astra engine 1.5 Diesel 130 hp auto. Astra finish – Edition finish – Elegance finish € 31,800 Elegance Business finish € 33,000 GS Line finish € 33,050 Ultimate finish € 37,150 Opel Astra engine Hybrid 180 hp Astra finish – Edition finish € 35,550 Elegance finish € 37,550 Elegance Business finish € 38,750 GS Line finish € 38,800 Ultimate finish € 43,000

Peugeot 308 vs Opel Astra

They share most of their vital organs, but ultimately shouldn’t be treading on each other. The Peugeot 308 and Opel Astra are traditionally popular in very different markets: the south of Europe for the first, the north and east for the second. In France, the new muscular design of the Astra could however appeal to customers who have so far appreciated the Peugeot “wow” effect.





On the price side, the German is cheaper at the entry level with a difference of € 1,650 for iso-powered (110 hp petrol, manual gearbox). The equipment lists are also more or less the same on the two models. In the middle of the table, on the other hand, the Astra takes the top with more accessible prices, in particular on the “Edition” finish which adopts many interesting equipment as standard. (ACC with Stop & Go, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, parking assistance, etc.). The Astra is thus much more interesting in the middle of the range with this intermediate finish, while the 308 makes the big difference between the entry level Active Pack and Allure (nearly € 4,000 difference between the two).

On the other hand, the 308 does better at the top of the range: cheaper in hybrid 180, and especially available in PHEV 225, while the Astra does not yet have this engine, which will come later. At these gross prices, we must also mention any discounts, more substantial at Opel than at Peugeot.

Seat Leon vs Opel Astra

The Volkswagen group has a habit of offering a maximum of variations on its models. This is the case of the Seat Leon which has two diesels while the Astra and the 308 have only one. An otherwise more flexible unit (2.0 TDI vs 1.5 BlueHDi) and very interesting in the 150 hp version for those who swallow the kilometers. Even if it has lost its reactivity over time (management of the “eco” gearbox requires, to optimize the weight of CO2), the DSG gearbox still makes a good association with the four-cylinder diesel. The Spanish is the most attractive in terms of price. The top of the range 150 hp petrol and automatic gearbox is sandwiched between the GS Line and Ultimate finish of the Astra… but the German has only a 3-cylinder of 130 hp to oppose the Leon.

In plug-in hybrid, again, the match is in favor of the Iberian: the Leon and its 204 hp hybrid TSI peaks at just over € 38,000 in FR finish, while it takes between € 38,800 (GS Line) and € 43,000 (Ultimate) on the Astra, for a less powerful engine (180 hp). The arrival of the 225bhp hybrid shouldn’t help matters with significantly higher prices. More choice in gasoline, diesel, a more powerful hybrid and even the possibility of opting for a dual-fuel version (gasoline / CNG), the Leon ticks all the boxes and is more accessible in front of the Astra. However, it will remain to compare precisely the equipment to decide.

