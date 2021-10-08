New Orange plans, Windows 11 bugs with AMD Ryzen and Google Assistant news

Did you not have time to follow the news yesterday? Here is what marked Thursday, October 7: Orange changes all its plans, AMD does not recommend installing Windows 11 and Google Assistant becomes more practical. To not miss any news, consider subscribing to the Frandroid newsletter.

The new packages, a little inconsistent, from Orange

Orange presented its new 4G and 5G mobile plans for the French market. The incumbent operator adopts a completely non-binding package schedule, but a little inconsistent with certain tariffs.

AMD does not recommend installing Windows 11

The launch of Windows 11 is not completely smooth. AMD Ryzen processors may experience some performance issues.

Google Assistant becomes more convenient

The Google Assistant is evolving and becoming easier to use. In particular, it will no longer be useful to say the famous phrase “OK Google” for certain commands.



