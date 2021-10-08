new photos of the princess, smiling and emaciated released

This Tuesday, October 5, two rather rare photos of Princess Charlene of Monaco show her very thin in South Africa, but also sporting a broad and generous smile.
Very discreet in public for nine months now, the princess Charlene of Monaco did not really reassure the curious of the principality with the few photos relayed on which we can see it. While Prince Albert tries at all costs to extinguish the fire of divorce rumors, after ten years of marriage, the health of his wife is still in question. Because officially, the former Olympic swimmer is retained in South Africa, her native country, because of a serious ENT infection which prevents her in particular from taking the plane. She has reportedly undergone several operations and is closely monitored by medical specialists. She herself mentioned the date of a possible return to the Rock, at the end of October, at best. Her husband believes that she “is doing better” and that she will in fact be home earlier than expected with his family. He even swore she was just waiting for this.
Charlene of Monaco poses with King Misuzulu
In August, she had the joy of reuniting with her children, the twins Jacques and Gabriella, who ended up visiting her with their illustrious dad. She apologized for her haircut a bit haphazard, while many Internet users noted her emaciated face. The latest post shouldn’t be so reassuring to fans. During an official ceremony, she allowed herself to be photographed alongside King Misuzulu, the leader of the Zulu community in South Africa. Two photos, visible on the Instagram account The African Royal Families, show her from different angles.
Very thin … but smiling
On the first, she is standing and erect, displaying a very formal outfit, mixing fairly long beige dress and poncho. On the other hand, some notice a certain pallor as well as a thin silhouette which does not plead for its perfect serenity. On a second shot taken in a much closer shot, this time she offers a very beautiful smile. Perhaps she is thinking then of her return to Europe? But there is no doubt that when she makes her trip, the gossip about this long absence will take a little hit in the wing!