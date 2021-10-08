Nîmes: Julien Doré joins Clara Luciani on stage Thursday evening for an unforgettable duet

The audience of Clara Luciani’s concert, Thursday evening at the Paloma, had the pleasure of seeing Julien Doré go on stage. The two artists performed a duet to the delight of the spectators.

The singer Clara Luciani was on stage this Thursday evening, in Paloma, the current music room of Nîmes, after a residency on site. Her friend, singer Julien Doré, joined her on stage for a memorable duet. They performed “Sad and slow” which appears on Clara Luciani’s latest album. Heart.

Their artistic collaboration is not new. Clara Luciani and Julien Doré had already shared a magnificent duet The island overnight last March.





“We have the same references”

Clara Luciani had mentioned their beautiful complicity at the microphone of radio NRJ last June. “I think we end up with Julien as much on a human level as on a musical level. That’s what is quite wonderful. I knew that we were going to get along artistically because we have the same references but before to meet him I wasn’t sure what kind of human being he was. ” She added: “I was very positively surprised to see how he had been able to remain simple and humble even though he has been successful for years. He is a good example and it is really pleasant to to have it in my close entourage because it is not the case for everyone to know how to remain oneself after such media coverage “.

Both artists will be on tour in the coming months. The opportunity to perhaps see them again as a duo if the dates allow it! Even if the singer, who lives in the Cévennes, had come as a neighbor for the occasion …