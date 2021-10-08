Nintendo: more reliable Joy-Con for the OLED Switch? The firm defends itself on the subject of drifting

On the occasion of the launch of the new Nintendo Switch model, called the OLED Switch, Nintendo spoke on an extremely important subject: that of Joy-Con. A problem which the firm cannot get rid of and which has earned it the pinnacle of a consumer association which pointed out the planned obsolescence of the equipment.

Like the speck of dust that disrupts the operation of your controller and its analog stick, the recurring problem of the “Joy-Con drfit” is a real thorn in the side of Nintendo and causes him many worries. brand image. In an attempt to restore its image on this aspect, Nintendo took advantage of the launch of the new OLED model of its portable console to discuss the advances made on the subject and reassure consumers.

In the latest “Ask The Developer” format, Ko Shiota and Toru Yamashita, respectively general manager and deputy general manager of Nintendo’s technology development division, were asked about Joy-Con controllers. Very quickly, Yamashita affirmed that improvements, although they are not always visible, have indeed been made over the surveys collected following the return of many customers.

So, according to Yamashita, adjustments have been made to the analog stick and teams are continually working to fix, or at least reduce, the problem. To prevent the problem from reoccurring, the durability and wear resistance of the Joy-Con have been improved across all products. : whether it is Switch Lite, the Pro controller, the Switch base and the new OLED version and all of the Joy-Con that are currently marketed at retail.

But much more than the material itself, the criteria targeted during the reliability test have also been reviewed and corrected to ensure that the controller operates optimally. Therefore, the two developers ensure that the Joy-Con supplied with the OLED switch embed all improvements and are the latest version of the model.





Nonetheless, Nintendo, through the voices of Shiota and Yamashita, remains on the defensive about drifting and tries to justify itself as it can on this issue. According to them, the first version of the Joy-Con has successfully passed the reliability test and the quality control established by the company. Shiota, him, outbid by announcing that, despite the improvements put in place, the wear of the stick is inevitable.. He even pushes the analogy by comparing the wear of the stick to the tires of a car.

Car tires wear out when the car is in motion because they are in constant friction with the ground to turn. So, with that idea in mind, we asked ourselves how to improve sustainability, but also how to make operability and sustainability coexist? This is an issue that we are constantly grappling with. – Ko Shiota, General Manager of the Technology Development Division The degree of wear depends on factors such as the combination of materials and shapes. So we continue to make improvements by researching which combinations are less likely to wear out. – Toru Yamashita, Deputy General Manager, Technology Development Division

