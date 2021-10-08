Nintendo Switch OLED: backup transfer, account sharing… how to use the new Switch without losing data!

Have you just purchased a Nintendo Switch OLED, or are planning to do so, but don’t know (yet) how to transfer data from your Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite? This kind of manipulation, to be carried out with care, can indeed always be a little frightening. We take stock of safe transfer methods!

You have in your possession a Nintendo Switch, regardless of its edition (first model of 2017, second of 2019 with better battery, or Switch Lite), and plan to opt for the Nintendo Switch OLED finally available? Are you worried about all kinds of backup and user data transfer? Don’t panic, if such information can legitimately raise questions, we can reassure you: it is perfectly possible to opt for the latest model of the hybrid console and transfer all the data from your (future) old Switch to it. Better yet, it is possible to have two models coexist with the same Nintendo account on it!

What can I transfer to my Nintendo Switch OLED?

Just like two years ago with the arrival of the Nintendo Switch Lite, the OLED model comes with great news: you can of course make it your “new” Switch by importing all the content from the previous one, while having in addition a much more important storage, that is to say a clearly significant bonus. You can breathe: if you’ve spent more than 500 hours on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to find all the Korogu, this exploit will not be lost and you will be able to import your performances on your Switch OLED without any risk. We will study below the two scenarios that may interest us.

We of course assume that these tutorials will be useful if you buy a Nintendo Switch OLED, but that they work just as well if you have chosen to invest in a Switch Lite for example. Note also that this tutorial is based on the method of transferring from the Nintendo Switch to the Switch Lite (hence the screenshots of 2019), but that the operating system of the Nintendo console being similar in all. its versions, it is perfectly suited to the OLED model.

I want to use my Nintendo Switch and an OLED Switch (or two other models)

Create a data backup copy of your Nintendo Switch

To start, We suggest that you make a copy of all your game data saved in the cloud, for security since no external copy is possible at this time (note, this requires a Nintendo Switch Online subscription): indeed, only recorded games can be transferred to a microSD card , but not game saves, the ones we’re interested in here. Next,

go to your console settings, then choose “Data management”, and finally “Backup data cloud”. For details on transferring games via microSD card between two Nintendo Switch consoles, please see

the official Nintendo website

. Recover data on your new Nintendo Switch As soon as you have copied all of your game saves (or at least, the ones you want to keep), go to your Nintendo Switch OLED, or your new model.

By configuring the latter, you will then be offered to create a new user … or to import a user from another Nintendo Switch:

You will of course need to link your Nintendo Account in order for the process to work properly; if you choose "later", you will be asked to create a new user.





Then, you will be redirected to the interface for connecting to your Nintendo Account: here, connect with your credentials (or via a Nintendo Network ID, or even Google, Facebook or Twitter).

As soon as you access the home menu of your new Nintendo Switch,

go back to the data management settings: you can retrieve the data you have stored in the cloud. All you have to do is make the desired data transfer (s): If you do not have an available internet connection, or you do not have access to the Nintendo Switch Online cloud, rest assured, it is still possible to carry out this data transfer without a connection available! You can indeed opt for “Data transfer” then choose “Receive backups”. Here, you will be asked to go to the same interface on the source console, which must obviously be near the new one (place them side by side to simplify the operation). You can then choose from the latter which content you want to transfer to the other, and perform the operation locally, without needing an internet connection! Of course,

however, the airplane mode of the console must be deactivated for this process to work. Finally, note that it will not be possible to transfer save data from a user account to which you have not linked a Nintendo account. Next, you can reinstall your games and their potential updates and / or extensions to check that everything worked perfectly (either by downloading them again from Nintendo eShop, or by transferring them via a microSD card),

and continue your games on your Nintendo Switch OLED,

or other new model! I want to replace my Nintendo Switch with an OLED Switch (or other model) At first, you can follow the previous process, with the difference that when you will be asked if you still want to use the source console in addition to the new one, when importing a user, you will have to choose “no”.

Then, you will have to make Nintendo Switch OLED (or other new model) a “primary console” making your other model “secondary”, and therefore potentially delete all the data present on it once the required transfers have been made (see the previous paragraph) before to get rid of it.

If you are not sure which of the two is your primary console, we suggest you follow this procedure:

Go to Nintendo eShop, from your console and with the associated user account;

Then select the icon with your profile picture (at the top right of the screen);

If it says “this console” and you see the “Revoke” button, it is indeed your main console. It will then be up to you to choose which of the two you wish to identify as such. By clicking on “Revoke”, you will transform the console in use into your “secondary” console, which will however still be able to access the contents downloaded via the eShop and your backups, as long as you are connected to the internet. Finally, if you do not plan to keep your old model,