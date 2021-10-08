no French but two L1 players among those nominated for the Kopa Trophy

The magazine France Football published this Friday the list of ten players nominated for the Kopa Trophy. Sort of Ballon d’Or for the under-21s, this list includes in particular Rennais Jérémy Doku and PSG side Nuno Mendes. On the other hand, there is no French player.

Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, too old, are no longer among the candidates for the Kopa Trophy, which rewards each year the best player under 21. But there are ten other players, appointed by France Football, to want to take over from Matthijs De Ligt on the list, elected in 2019 and who did not have a successor in 2020 due to the health crisis.

Among them, two Ligue 1 players: Jérémy Doku (Rennes) and Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), recently arrived from Sporting. There is however no tricolor player. Despite a remarkable debut with Real Madrid, Eduardo Camavinga is absent from the list when he was arguably the best French chance.





Favorite pedri

Borussia Dortmund are the only club to place two players on the list, along with Jude Bellingham and Giovanni Reyna. The Briton is also one of the serious candidates for the trophy, with his compatriot Bukayo Saka and especially Pedri, holder with FC Barcelona and the Spanish selection.

The ten named players: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jérémy Doku (Rennes), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Pedri (FC Barcelona), Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax Amsterdam), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain).