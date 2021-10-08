Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Filipino journalists Maria Ressa and Russian journalists Dimitri Muratov

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded on Friday to Filipino journalists Maria Ressa and Russian journalists Dimitri Muratov.

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded this Friday to two journalists, the Filipino Maria Ressa and the Russian Dimitri Muratov, for “their courageous fight for freedom of expression” in their respective countries, announced the Norwegian Nobel committee.

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov “are the representatives of all the journalists who defend this ideal in a world where democracy and freedom of the press are faced with increasingly unfavorable conditions”, declared the president of the Nobel committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, in Oslo.

58-year-old Maria Ressa, with her investigative media Rapper co-founded in 2012, “uses freedom of speech to expose abuse of power and growing authoritarianism in his homeland, the Philippines,” led by Rodrigo Duterte, salutes the jury.

Dmitri Muratov (59), one of the founders and editor-in-chief of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta “has for decades defended freedom of expression in Russia under increasingly difficult conditions,” he said.

Kremlin reaction

In reaction, the Kremlin hailed the “courage” and “talent” of Dmitri Muratov, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize for his fight for freedom of expression at the head of the main opposition newspaper. Russian.

“We can congratulate Dmitry Muratov. He works continuously following his ideals, keeping them. He is talented and courageous,” Russian presidency spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The daily highlighted in particular “corruption, police violence, illegal arrests, electoral fraud and troll farms“and paid a heavy price, said the committee: six of its journalists lost their lives, including Anna Politkovskaya, who was killed almost 15 years ago to the day.

Freedom of press

In a world where, as the saying goes, “the first victim of war is the truth”, this is the first Nobel Peace Prize winner in 120 years of history to reward freedom information as such.





“The Norwegian Nobel Committee is convinced that freedom of expression and freedom of information help to keep an informed public. These rights are essential preconditions for democracy and for guarding against war and conflict,” Berit explained. Reiss-Andersen. “Free, independent and factual journalism serves to protect against abuse of power, lies and war propaganda,” she said.

According to the latest annual ranking by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) – given in advance as one of the favorites for the Nobel -, the press freedom situation is problematic, difficult, even very serious in nearly three quarters (73% ) of the 180 countries assessed by the organization, and good or satisfactory in only 27%.

A disastrous counter kept by RSF on its site shows that 24 professional journalists have been killed since the start of the year and 350 others remain in jail to this day.

From Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, killed in his country’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018, to the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, target of recurring criticism from Beijing and forced to close this year in Hong Kong, attempts at muzzling abound.

“Infodemia”

If information is systematically targeted in authoritarian regimes and on battlefields, public debate in countries at peace is also parasitized by “infox”, the consequences of which can be dramatic.

On the occasion of the Covid pandemic, the World Health Organization was concerned from the start of 2020 about the “infodemic”, a “tsunami of information, some accurate, others not” which “may directly affect the health of populations “.

With its armies of hyperactive social media “trolls”, Russia has regularly been singled out for its attempts to interfere with elections in the United States and elsewhere, which it denies.

Under the presidency of Donald Trump, the United States itself lived to the rhythm of “fake news” criticized but also propagated by the billionaire who described journalists as “enemies of the people” while being accused of taking multiple freedoms with reality.

“Without freedom of speech and freedom of the press”, concluded Berit Reiss-Andersen, “it will be difficult to succeed in promoting brotherhood among nations, disarmament and a better world” as Alfred Nobel (1863-1896) wished. ), the founder of the prize, in his will.

The Nobel Peace Prize, which consists of a diploma, a gold medal and a check for 10 million crowns (nearly 980,000 euros), is traditionally awarded on December 10 in the Norwegian capital.

However, one unknown remains: the health situation. The Nobel Institute must decide in mid-October whether the ceremony, reduced last year mainly to a digital format because of the Covid, is maintained in its usual form with the presence, physical, of the laureate.