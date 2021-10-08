Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Dmitri Muratov dedicates his award to Navalny

To support these “independent and autonomous media” constantly under pressure from the government, Dmitri Muratov has promised to give them part of the sum accompanying the Nobel.

“More press” than “propaganda”

This award “came at the right time”, when “multiple and powerful forces in Russia want there to be no more press in the country, but only propaganda”, said Kirill Martynov, deputy of Dmitri Muratov, welcoming “extremely important” support.

According to him, this Nobel will also make it possible to further protect Novaïa Gazeta from a possible closure by the authorities.

The newspaper also said that part of the money received for its Nobel Peace Prize would go to a charitable fund helping children who suffer from rare diseases. This organization, Kroug Dobra (“The Circle of Kindness”) was founded on the initiative of President Vladimir Putin in January.

On the side of the supporters of the imprisoned opponent Alexeï Navalny, some did not hide their disappointment that their champion, who almost died of poisoning in August 2020, did not have the price.





Murdered journalists

Created in 1993, Novaya Gazeta remains the target of intimidation and attacks. Dmitry Muratov has also dedicated his prize to his fellow journalists murdered for their investigations, such as Anna Politkovskaya, shot dead in her stairwell on October 7, 2006. The perpetrators of the crime were heavily condemned by the courts, but the (or the) sponsor (s) have never been identified. Since Thursday, they have benefited from penal prescription.

Another newspaper contributor, Igor Domnikov, was killed in 2000, an assassination commissioned by a businessman targeted in a journalistic investigation.

According to Novaya Gazeta, Yuri Shchekotchikhine, who wrote in particular on corruption and Chechnya, died of poisoning in 2003 but the authorities closed the file considering that there was no proof that a crime had been committed.

Lawyer Stanislav Markelov and freelance writer Novaya Gazeta Anastassia Babourova were shot dead in the street by a far-right activist in 2009.

Finally, Natalia Estemirova, close to Anna Politkovskaya, was kidnapped and killed in 2009 as well. She represented the human rights NGO Memorial in Chechnya and contributed to the newspaper, denouncing the atrocities committed by the local authorities, under the control of Ramzan Kadyrov, in his bloody war against independence fighters and then jihadists.

