Oculus Quest 2: A tool to unlink your Facebook account

A 17-year-old coder named Basti564 released a tool to unlink his Facebook account from his Oculus Quest 2.

These are the sites UploadVR and PC Gamer who report the news. After the failure of Facebook services during the week, a major concern struck players with an Oculus Quest 2: impossible to use the headset. A 17-year-old coder, Basti564, has published a tool called Oculess. This allows (once the headset is configured with Facebook) to dissociate his account from the headset, and continue to use it. Once unlinked, you will no longer be able to use the Oculus Store, but will be able to continue to download applications via other tools like SideQuestVR.

However, without Facebook, tools will be unusable :

Oculus

Oculus browser

Oculus TV

Casting

Some apps that were downloaded from the Oculus Store due to permission issues

All the features of Facebook’s social networks

Basti564 offers some substitution tools :





Launch of the Oculus Store applications: Quest App Launcher

Virtual office: ALVR Where VRidge

Where Casting: Sidequest includes an easy-to-use interface for Scrcpy and Android Wireless Debug Bridge

includes an easy-to-use interface for Scrcpy and Android Wireless Debug Bridge Browser and TV: Firefox Reality

Tools that will appeal to players who want to do without Facebook, whatever their reasons. Be careful, this is not no official method.

To install these tools, follow the tutorial published by Basti564 on its site, and a video on his YouTube channel. You can download Oculess at this address.

To read also