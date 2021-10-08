Oil: on the way to $ 100 a barrel?



Electricity producers could turn to oil, which has become cheaper than gas. (© Xmentoys / Shutterstock)

The surge in the price of gas, which has quadrupled in a few months, is dragging Brent prices in its wake. A cold winter could push the price of black gold towards $ 100 a barrel.



The cocktail is explosive. A combination of factors has just pushed the price of Brent above $ 80 per barrel – a record since 2018 – after rising 58% since the start of the year. On the demand side, oil consumption continues to rebound as economies reopen.





According to the International Energy Agency, it should reach 96.1 million barrels per day this year, against 90.9 million in 2020. But it is above all the multiple supply disruptions that have ignited the powders . The production of black gold was weakened by the passage of Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico and by maintenance and technical concerns in some producing countries.

Gas price multiplied by four

Beyond these relatively cyclical events, investors fear another more unusual phenomenon linked to the supply of… gas! Due to several factors (under-storage in Europe following a long winter, under-investment, energy transition), it is proving insufficient to meet demand.

Consequence: gas prices soar. In Europe and Asia, they have quadrupled since the start of the year so that gas is now significantly more expensive than black gold, its price exceeding $ 150 per barrel of oil equivalent. Having become more competitive, crude begins to

