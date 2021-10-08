Olivier Nicolas is the new first secretary of the Guadelou federation

A single ballot was enough for PS activists from Guadeloupe to appoint their new first secretary: they chose Olivier Nicolas. The latter totaled 66% of the votes cast by party activists. Let’s take stock of his career.

Eric Rayapin

updated on October 7, 2021 at 6:39 am



We now know the name of Hilaire Brudey’s successor, in the chair of first secretary of the Guadeloupean federation of the Socialist Party: it is Olivier Nicolas, elected this Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

A ballot without appeal

A second ballot will not be necessary. Olivier Nicolas emerged victorious in the first round of the election of the first secretary of the Guadeloupe federation of the Socialist Party. This close friend of Victorin Lurel was appointed by the majority of activists who spoke, in the fifteen polling stations distributed in the archipelago, yesterday.

The new Party leader obtained 220 votes (66% of the votes cast), against 67 which went to Jacques Marie-Claire, 27 to Georges Hermin and 13 to Eddy Edouard Zelbin.

For his first reaction, Olivier Nicolas called for the rally:

Olivier Nicolas, 1st secretary of the Guadeloupe federation of the PS



© Eric Rayapin – Guadeloupe The 1st





Portrait of the new strong man of the PS in Guadeloupe

Born 47 years ago, in Basse-Terre, Olivier Nicolas completed all his primary and secondary schooling in the capital.

Holder of a master’s degree in history and a graduate of the Paris Journalist Training Center, he first worked for 6 years at the national daily La Tribune, before joining the communications department of the Regional Council of Guadeloupe in 2004. , after the victory of Victorin Lurel. He will also follow the latter at the Ministry of Overseas, still in charge of communication.

In 2014, he will remain at METEDOM, to be the “Education, culture and memory” technical advisor to Minister Georges Pau-Langevin.

In 2015, it is the return to the country, to lead the cabinet of Josette Borel-Lincertin, as president of the Departmental Council of Guadeloupe; position he will occupy until last June.

You should know, finally, that Olivier Nicolas joined the Socialist Party in 1992. He had just turned 17 years old.