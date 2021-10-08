One hundred and thirty-six countries, including Ireland and Hungary, agree on a minimum taxation of 15% of multinationals

A “major” decision, hails the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). One hundred and thirty-six countries have agreed to impose a minimum tax at 15% on multinationals, the organization announced on Friday, after the rallies of Ireland, Estonia and Hungary.

“The major reform of the international tax system finalized today at the OECD will ensure the application of a minimum tax rate of 15% to multinational companies from 2023”, said the OECD in a statement. These 136 countries, including the states of the European Union, China, India and the United States, represent 90% of global GDP. They will be able to generate around 150 billion euros in additional revenue thanks to this minimum tax. Several countries, including lKenya, Nigeria, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, however, did not join this agreement.

The outline of the text had been found in July. It was now a question of defining technical parameters, but the subject of bitter negotiations between States with very varied national tax strategies.

A key lock has already been blown with the rallying, Thursday, of Ireland and Estonia, two countries which were reluctant to affix their initials to the text. The Irish “yes” has been called“huge step forward” by the European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni, Thursday on Twitter.





Hungary, the last country in the European Union not yet to take the plunge, announced on Friday that it was also joining the deal, having managed to secure concessions. Budapest, which offers a corporate tax rate of 9%, is one of the states focusing on fiscal attractiveness.

The French Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, welcomed “a major, decisive achievement” and affirmed that it wanted to translate this international agreement into a legal act during the French presidency of the European Union, in the first half of 2022.