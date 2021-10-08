oops, an ad unveils its super attractive price before its time!

While Google will only launch its new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in two weeks, an offer including a Pixel 6 and a Bose headset has already been spotted at a German dealer, confirming most of the information we had.

The famous chain of Saturn stores has already unveiled a very interesting offer for the Pixel 6. The smartphone is displayed at a price of 649 euros, which corresponds to the price that had leaked a few weeks ago. As for the Pixel 6 Pro, the leak had indicated that it would be marketed at 899 euros, but we will have to wait to be certain.

For any pre-order of the Pixel 6 from October 19 until October 27, the Saturn store will offer a Bose Headphones 700, worth 279.99 euros. As a reminder, when the Pixel 5 was released last year, Google also offered a Bose QC 35 II headset, it is therefore likely that this offer will be generalized for all resellers and that it will be available in France.

Pixel 6 specifications confirmed

In addition to revealing the price, the offer and the pre-order giveaway, Saturn has also confirmed most of the technical characteristics of the Pixel 6. Indeed, we are now certain that the smartphone will use dual cameras on the back of 50 MP. and 12 MP as well as an 8 MP front camera for selfies.

The smartphone will be sold with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and will use a fingerprint sensor under the screen. Interesting point to note, the poster confirms the return of facial recognition, which had disappeared in favor of the fingerprint sensor. Google fans will therefore have a new way to unlock their smartphone. Finally, the Pixel 6 will be powered by a 4620 mAh battery, which should be enough to power its 6.4in FHD + display for a whole day.





As a reminder, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be available for pre-order in France on October 19 and will be available in store from October 28. We can’t wait to see what these new models are worth, and especially the performance of Google’s new Tensor chip.

Official images unveil the new Pixel Stand

The famous leaker Evan Blass also released new official images of the Pixel 6, which unveiled in the process un new Pixel Stand for wireless charging. As revealed in previous leaks, the Google Pixel 6 will be well compatible with wireless charging up to 23 W.

Until now, the Pixel Stand, offered at 79 euros on the Google site, offered a maximum power of 10 W to charge Pixel smartphones. This new generation could see its power increase to at least 20 W.

Evan Blass’s images also reveal the Pixel 6’s power adapter, which, as we recall, will not be provided in the smartphone box. This should allow the smartphone to be recharged at a maximum power of 33 W with a USB-C to USB-C cable. In other images, we also see the smartphone being totally soaked, which confirms the presence of the IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. Evan Blass also confirms the presence of three sensors on the back of the Pixel 6 Pro, 50 MP, 12 MP and 48 MP.