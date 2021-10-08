operators’ revenues have never increased so much in ten years

The telecoms sector, which has weathered the Covid-19 crisis well, continues to move forward. According to the latest figures from Arcep, the sector regulator, their overall revenues are increasing significantly. In the second quarter this year, they increased by 3% compared to the same period in 2020, to 8.8 billion euros. It’s a lot. It is even a “Growth record”, notes the telecoms gendarme in a press release published on Thursday. The area “Had not experienced such growth for more than ten years”, he adds.

(Credits: Arcep)

In retail, mobile service revenues soared 3.8%. These amounted to nearly 3.5 billion euros, against 3.35 billion a year earlier. This is a level “Which had not been registered since the start of 2017”, emphasizes Arcep. According to the institution, sales of packages support these good results. At the same time, revenues from smartphones have grown significantly, by no less than 20% in one year, to 713 million euros. These find “A comparable level, on average, to that of previous years”.

4 million more fiber subscribers in one year

In the fixed Internet market, the momentum is also positive. In the second quarter, revenues grew 0.2% to € 4.1 billion. Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Free are benefiting from the French enthusiasm for fiber. Which is becoming, more and more, the locomotive of their turnover in this segment. Revenues related to high and very high speed services, including ADSL and fiber subscriptions, now amount to 3.1 billion euros (+ 3% in one year). Those linked to low-speed services, in particular traditional fixed telephony, continue to plunge. They amounted, in the second quarter, to 448 million euros. In five years, they have fallen by almost half.

Fiber continues to attract more and more subscribers. Today, the market has 12.4 million followers. That is to say 4 million more than a year ago! A sign that many ADSL subscribers, whose connection turns out to be bad or insufficient, do not hesitate to switch to fiber as soon as they can. The trend should go crescendo, as operators continue to deploy this technology at full speed. Cédric O, the Secretary of State in charge of Digital, particularly welcomed this Thursday. “Today, 60% of households can be connected to fiber”, he declared during a congress bringing together the sector in Saint-Etienne. By the end of 2022, the industry estimates that the 80% mark should easily be exceeded.





Telecom operators can only rent this “Embellished”, dixit Arcep, income. But it needs to be contextualized, given the huge investments made in recent years. In 2020, operators paid a whopping 11.5 billion euros, excluding frequency purchases.

(Credits: DR)

This is nearly 1 billion euros more than in 2019. And 1.3 billion more than in 2018. If we add the purchases of new 5G frequencies, investments will rise, in 2020, to 14.3 billion euros. Never seen. This is, for example, double what Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Free spent in 2014 … Today, all these players are forced to take out the checkbook to deploy fiber, 5G and cover “White areas”, where the mobile does not pass. Generating additional income is thus, in the eyes of operators, more of an imperative than a luxury.