Orange reviews its price list and switches to non-binding

The French telephone operator has completely revised its tariff schedule on 4G and 5G packages. He also took advantage of this big cleaning to abandon the contracts with commitment.

Things had been foreseen for a few weeks already, they are now recorded. The operator Orange has changed its grid of 4G and 5G packages, in the process abandoning most of the offers subject to long-term commitments. Good news for subscribers, this new price list is also accompanied by a significant price drop, especially on 5G offerings.

Small drop for 4G

Regarding the company’s 4G offers, there are still four of them, and can now be terminated at any time, without any time commitment. We thus find basic packages: 2 hours and 100 MB at € 7.99 and 2 hours and 20 GB at € 18.99. Then come the options with unlimited calls, to € 26.99 for 10 GB and € 29.99 for 70 GB. A significant drop on the last package, previously billed at € 34.99 per month.





Goodbye unlimited 5G

Regarding 5G, Orange abandons its unlimited offer but has chosen to increase the data of its plans while reducing their cost. While customers had until now the choice between 70, 100 and 150 GB of data, Orange’s new grid now revolves around three new offers with unlimited calls and SMS: 120 GB at € 32.99, 130 GB at € 44.99, and 200 GB at € 64.99. In addition to allowing 50 GB of additional data, the 200 GB offer also provides several bonuses, such as unlimited to Europe, Canada and the United States, as well as a smartphone loan service included for 30 days. in the event of loss, theft or breakdown.

Note that all 4G and 5G packages now available benefit from a significant reduction over the first 12 months subscription. An offer valid until November 17 for all new customers, and Open subscribers.

