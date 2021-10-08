Orphan gorilla with viral selfie dies aged 14 in the arms of devastated healer

On October 5, 2021, Ndakasi, the orphan gorilla, died at the age of 14. This is the viral great ape who took an incredible selfie in 2019.

It was on Tweeter that the unfortunate news was shared by a spokesperson for Virunga National Park, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This sad news announcement Ndakasi’s death on October 5, 2021. It’s about orphan gorilla which had made the buzz on social networks in 2019 taking an amazing selfie. The great ape died in the arms of its guardian… The national park has notably asserted that the gorilla died from prolonged illness.

“Ndakasi breathed his last in the loving arms of his guardian and lifelong friend, Andre Bauma“, according to the park. Recall that it is the same Bauma who took care of the gorilla since the park’s Senkwekwe Center welcomed him. At the time, Ndakasi was found clinging to his mother’s lifeless body. Virunga Park claimed that the latter had been killed by an armed militia responsible for a series of gorilla murders. Ndakasi a lived in this park for more than 10 years.

“I loved her like a child”

Ndakasi became famous thanks to a photo that made the buzz on social networks in 2019. This is an amazing photo where we see the gorilla take a selfie with another orphan gorilla and a ranger. The national park then captioned the photo: “These gorillas are always cheeky, so this was the perfect shot of their true self!“

Facing Ndakasi’s death, Bauma said: “It was a privilege to support and care for such a loving creature, especially knowing the trauma that Ndakasi suffered at a very young age. ”“ I loved him as a child and shis cheerful personality brought me a smile every time that I was interacting with her. She will be missed by all of us in Virunga, but we are forever grateful for the wealth that Ndakasi has brought to our lives during his stay in Senkwekwe. “, he added.

