“Our attackers are not stars for the general public, so nobody cares” – Release

After the publication of the investigation on the director Michel Didym in “Liberation”, a collective of artists launched the # MeTooThéâtre on Twitter Thursday evening. More than 5,000 people shared their testimonies on the platform.

Several thousand testimonials in less than a day. It is 9:13 p.m. Thursday evening when, with one voice, around thirty directors, actresses and critics decide that it is time for the world of theater to have, in turn, its #MeToo. These are the words of Marie Coquille-Chambel who, the first, come break the silence : “I was raped by a comedian from the Comédie-Française during the first confinement, while I was uneasy. He is still a member of the Comédie-Française, even though the management is aware of a complaint filed. # MeTooThéâtre. ” 243 characters posted on Twitter to try to start the upheaval of an entire system. Near Release, the review explains: “Our collective launched the hashtag in reaction to the end of the survey on [le metteur en scène] Michel Didym. We think it’s finally time for all the victims to come together. ”





It is under this hashtag that more than 5,000 people have denounced on Twitter the gender-based and sexual violence of which they have been victims.