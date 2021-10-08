Paris: little reaction despite US employment figures

(CercleFinance.com) – The Paris Bourse remains slightly down (-0.1% to 6.595, or + 0.7% weekly) and does not even seem to react to the publication of monthly employment figures in the United States. United a priori very surprising.

The US economy would have created only 194,000 new jobs (against 500,000 expected) but in detail, the private sector has made 317.00 hires (again, this is a figure much lower than the ADP report published Wednesday, or 564,000).

The August creations figure is revised by +131,000 (+366,000 against 235,000), that of July by around +38,000, to 1,091,000.

Unemployment, which contracts to 4.8% (against 5.1% expected), is not more in line with expectations, nor is the hourly wage which climbs by + 0.6% against + 0.4% expected, the labor force rate stands at 61.6%.

On Wall Street, it is almost the status quo in pre-opening since the Dow Jones went from + 0.2% to -0.1% after the publication of the ‘NFP’ … before returning to equilibrium (the Nasdaq is expected up + 0.5%).

The interest rate markets seem a little more likely since the yield of the ’10 years’ falls from 1.5900% (at 2:29 p.m.) to 1.5600% (after having peaked at midday around 1.6010%.

The ‘NFP’ appears unlikely to influence the decisions of the Federal Reserve because it constitutes a ‘mix’ of strong signals (wages and unemployment in sharp decline) and weak (lower job creation, which is recurrent in September) .





Despite the many concerns currently plaguing the markets, the perception of central bank action remains the key factor for global stock markets, with the level of long rates as the main focal point.

Penalized by the resurgence of risk appetite after the agreement on US debt, bond yields are still tight this morning.

This upward movement did not prevent Wall Street from aligning a third rising session yesterday, with substantial deviations at the close (+ 1% on average), the Dow Jones preparing to have its best week in months ( end of June).

On the value side, automotive suppliers dominate the ranking (Valeo, PlasticOmnium, Faurecia at + 3 / + 4%).

Renault signs a supply contract with the Finnish company Terrafame, one of the main producers of metals for the manufacture of batteries for electric vehicles. The group thus secures a significant supply of nickel sulphate, representing an annual capacity of around 15 GWh.

EssilorLuxottica makes an offer for the remainder of the GrandVision shares. The compulsory cash tender offer is made to all holders of shares at a price of 28.42E in cash per share. GrandVision recommends that shareholders tender their Shares to the Offer. EssilorLuxottica currently holds a total number of 220,537,421 Shares, representing approximately 86.67% of the issued share capital of GrandVision.

Citing difficult market conditions, the Cnova group decided to abandon its plan to raise funds. At the beginning of June, Cnova announced that it was considering a capital increase in order to finance the sharp acceleration in its growth. The group also announced that it had decided to abandon its financial targets for fiscal year 2021.