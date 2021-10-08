Patrick Sébastien curls Nagui and the failure of “The Artist”: “He can go wrong, he will always be there”

Patrick Sébastien has still not digested his brutal ousting from France 2. Two and a half years after the broadcast of the last number of “Years of happiness”, the presenter has not mince words against those who have succeeded him in the Saturday evening box on France 2.

Read also TV “The Marseillais vs the rest of the world”: Julien Tanti leaves the show on injury

TV Étienne Mougeotte is dead

TV

“Koh-Lanta”: Mohamed reveals the existence of a secret financial pact between …



“There are people who make 6% of audience …”

In the viewfinder of the current tenant of the Friday night hut on C8: Nagui. The host of “Don’t forget the lyrics” has, in fact, suffered a serious setback in the fall with “The Artist”. “There are people who make 6% of audience and who can continue to make television. Nagui, it can crash, make less than a million viewers, it will always be there. Just like other shows produced by Banijay, his production company. We are however on the public service, it is made with the money of the people“, attacks the boss of the production company Magic TV during an interview with” Ciné Télé Revue “.

The show “Spectaculaire”, presented by Jean-Marc Généreux – now accompanied by Cyril Féraud – also takes it for its rank. “They were off the mark. They did what was wrong: put the artists at the service of the realization, when it is the opposite that we must do“, assures Patrick Sébastien.

“Delphine Ernotte, I saw her 10 minutes in 5 years”

In this interview, the presenter of the “Biggest cabaret in the world” (1998-2019 on France 2), who is on tour with a show version of the famous show, once again pours out his resentment towards his old management.

He also alludes to a conflict of interest that would have harmed him. “There was a guy called Takis Candilis who worked at Banijay and became number 2 of France Télévisons. He cleaned up the programs to put Banijay’s broadcasts. I was one of the people who got fired. And he then went back to Banijay. Is it legal? It’s incredible“, he castigates.

Before attacking the current president of France Télévisions: “It’s like me when I found myself in Delphine Ernotte’s sights as a white man over 50, it’s discrimination! We don’t have the right to fire someone for their age or their skin color. Delphine Ernotte, I saw her 10 minutes in 5 years. And when they fired me they didn’t even talk to me“. An article in” Parisien “recalls, in fact, that it is the wife of Patrick Sébastien, director of his production company Magic TV, who learned in the office of Takis Candilis the end of their collaboration.