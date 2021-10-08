Patrick Sébastien tackles Nagui and his France 2 program “The Artist”: “We are on the public service, it’s done with people’s money!”

In an interview with Ciné Télé Revue, Patrick Sébastien was asked about the failure of Nagui’s tele-hook “The Artist”, which went from Saturday evening as a bonus to Friday in the second part of the evening.

“There are people who make 6% of audience and who can continue to make television. Nagui, it can crash, make less than 1 million televiewers, it will always be there. Just like other programs produced by Banijay, his production company. We are however on the public service, it is made with the money of the people. But there is something which escapes the law “, loose the ex-host of France 2.





And to add: “There is a guy named Takis Candilis who worked at Banijay and who became number 2 of France Télévisions. He cleans up my programs to put on programs from Banijay. I was part of people who were fired. And then he went back to Banijay. Is that legal?

“It’s like me when I found myself in Delphine Ernotte’s sights [la patronne de France Télévisions, ndlr] as a white man over 50 this is discrimination! We don’t have the right to fire someone for their age or their skin color. Delphine Ernotte, I saw her for 10 minutes, in five years. And when they fired me, they didn’t even talk to me “,