Paul Pogba gives a clear answer to Leonardo

Paul Pogba has yet to sign an extension with Manchester United and PSG want to recover it this winter or next summer. The French midfielder spoke out on his personal situation Thursday evening.

Paul Pogba announces the color for his future

After a lively summer transfer window with the arrival of football stars like Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, Paris Saint-Germain wants to put the cover back during the next recruitment periods. Free next June 30, Paul pogba is thus erected in priority by Leonardo and the sports direction of the club of the capital. In negotiations with Manchester United leaders, the 28-year-old midfielder has still not initialed a new lease.

Announced with insistence everywhere, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Juventus Turin being also cited in the ranks for the French international, the main concerned took stock of his future with Manchester United on Thursday evening. “I love Turin! I still speak with former Juve teammates like Dybala. I’m in Manchester now, I’m on contract until June so we’ll see. I want to end this season at the best level, and then we’ll see ”Paul Pogba said Thursday evening at the microphone of Sport Mediaset, after the victory of the France team against Belgium (3-2) in the League of Nations in Turin.





PSG are preparing a big blow in midfield

After Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, Paris Saint-Germain still wants to strike hard during the next transfer markets. During his podcast Here We Go, journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday that PSG are planning to strike a big blow next summer.

“What I can tell PSG supporters is not to worry, because the club is working on something important next summer! They want to do something important in the midfield, and look for a top player. PSG already wanted to do it this summer, but the Messi opportunity changed the plans. It’s still October so it’s too early for that sort of thing, but I can tell you that PSG are still working on something important next summer and the midfielder is really the position where they want to make a big blow ”, explained the transfer window specialist at Sky Sport Italia. According to Fabrizio Romano, Leonardo is primarily targeting Paul Pogba or the Brazilian Casemiro (29) from Real Madrid.