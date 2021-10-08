Pauline Ducruet defends her aunt “I know what’s going on”

Nine months that we have not seen the Monegasque sovereign on the rock. And since various rumors are rife. But very affected by a nasty disease affecting her ENT sphere, Charlene of Monaco apparently has no other choice but to stay stuck at home in South Africa. A country in which the former swimming champion would probably have acquired a huge home. To better rest and welcome his loved ones when they come to visit him.

Unable to take any plane, the princess therefore continues her daily life in her native lands. Far from her children, far from her loving husband. Investing as much as she can, between two operations, in causes that are very dear to her. In addition, Charlene of Monaco may multiply the messages of love towards her husband on social networks, and Prince Albert do the same for his part, not hesitating to speak in the press about his worrying state of health. , nothing works. The world speaks for them of separation. This is how.





So now, it is the Grimaldi family who have decided to step up and defend theirs. Discreet, Princesses Caroline and Stéphanie are not the first to have spoken. No, the one who decided to speak is the pretty Pauline Ducruet. A cherished niece of the reigning rulers, the young stylist answered questions from the British daily The Telegraph. Enough is enough! Indeed, tired of having to endure cruel (…)

